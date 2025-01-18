New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a conference of presiding officers from across the country to brainstorm on the contribution of Parliament and state legislative bodies in strengthening constitutional values.

The two-day All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), beginning in Patna on Monday, will be attended by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Bihar deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav among others.

Also Read | EPFO Big Update: Members Can Now Change Personal Details, Transfer EPF Online Without Employers Intervention at epfindia.gov.in; Know How To Avail the New Facility.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will address the valedictory session of the conference on Tuesday.

"During the two-day conference, the dignitaries will brainstorm on '75th Anniversary of Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and State legislative bodies in strengthening constitutional values'," a Lok Sabha Secretariat statement said.

Also Read | Suryapet Road Accident: 2 Killed, 4 Injured As Bus Collides With Another Vehicle in Telangana (Watch Videos).

During the conference, Birla will release the eighth edition of 'Practice and Procedure of Parliament' and inaugurate Neva Seva Kendra on the premises of the Bihar Legislature.

The AIPOC will be preceded by the 61st Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies in India on Sunday.

During the conference, the delegates will deliberate on the "adoption of modern technologies in our legislative bodies for greater efficiency, effectiveness and productivity".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)