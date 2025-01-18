Suryapet, January 18: At least two people were killed and four others were injured in a road accident near Venkateshwara Engineering College in Suryapet, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred around 2 am when a private bus travelling from Guntur to Hyderabad collided with another bus from behind. The Suryapet police attributed the accident to overspeeding.

The inspector of the Suryapet police station said, "An accident occurred around 2 am this morning near Venkateshwara Engineering College in Suryapet, where a private travels bus travelling from Guntur to Hyderabad collided with another bus from behind due to overspeeding."

Bus Collides With Another Vehicle in Suryapet

Two persons died in #RoadAccident, after collision of two Pvt travels buses, traveling in the same direction on #Hyderabad - #vijayawada National Highway, near #Suryapet on early morning today. Suspected the low-visibility in #foggy weather led to #BusAccident . According to… pic.twitter.com/xIohVnOTD7 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 18, 2025

According to the police officials, "Two people died, one is in serious condition, and three others suffered injuries in the accident. We have registered a case and shifted the bodies to Post Mortem Examination (PME) centre."

