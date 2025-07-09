Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar, PVSM, AVSM General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area (DBA) accompanied by Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Telangana and Andhra Sub Area(TASA), visited prominent industries and niche technology firms in Hyderabad, as per a release.

The visit on Tuesday aimed to foster synergy between the Indian Army and the industry, exploring opportunities for collaboration and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance military capabilities, the release said.

During the visit, the GOC interacted with industry leaders and innovators, discussing ways to harness technological advancements in areas such as defence, aerospace and cybersecurity. He also explored potential areas of collaboration with startups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the region.

The GOC emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in driving innovation and modernization in the Indian Army.

He encouraged industry partners to develop and showcase their capabilities, highlighting the potential for mutually beneficial collaborations.

The visit reflects the Indian Army's commitment to embracing technological advancements and working closely with the civil industry to stay ahead of emerging challenges.

The key highlights of the meeting included a focus on industry engagement, strengthening ties with industries and technology firms in Hyderabad to drive innovation and modernization,

Technology partnerships also were discussed in the meeting to explore opportunities for collaboration in areas like defence, aerospace and cybersecurity. Synergy and cooperation also were discussed to foster a spirit of cooperation and partnership between the Indian Army and industry partners.

The visit aimed to pave the way for enhanced collaboration and innovation, ultimately contributing to the Indian Army's preparedness and operational effectiveness. (ANI)

