New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Lieutenant General Virendra Vats has assumed charge as the 35th Director General of the National Cadet Corps.

He has taken over as Director General National Cadet Corps from Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Slits Wife's Throat, Stabs Her 45 Times Over Suspected Workplace Friendship, Later Dies by Suicide in Ullal; Probe On.

Commissioned into the 19 KUMAON Regiment of the Indian Army on 17 Dec 1988, the General Officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Defence Services Staff College , Wellington, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and the National Defence College, New Delhi.

In his 37 years of military career, he has served in various challenging appointments, including in counterinsurgency and counter-terrorism environments. He has held key appointments with Indian Army at Arunachal Pradesh, Kashmir Valley and at Army Headquarters.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Claim India and Pakistan Suffered Heavy Losses, Including Pakistan Losing 8 Jets? Doctored Video Circulating.

https://x.com/HQ_DG_NCC/status/1972949832298910095

He has also commanded an Infantry Brigade with a UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Prior taking over as DG NCC, he was Commandant at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

In May this year, a NCC expedition team successfully scaled Mount Everest (8,848m). The team comprised 10 NCC cadets (five boys & five girls) along with four Officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers, One Girl Cadet Instructor and 10 Non-Commissioned Officers.

The selected cadets were novices, chosen from across the country. They underwent a strict selection and training process. As part of their preparation, they conducted a pre-Everest Expedition at Mt Abi Gamin. The final team of 15 cadets was then selected to undergo winter and technical training at the Army Mountaineering Institute, Siachen Base Camp. After months of training, ten cadets were selected for the Mt Everest Expedition.

The team, comprising the youngest climbers with an average age of 19 years, became the centre of attraction and were noted for their fitness and discipline during acclimatisation training at various stages of the ascent. Sherpas of Nepal praised the NCC team for their physical readiness and morale.

Despite facing challenging weather and terrain, the cadets successfully unfurled the Tricolour and the NCC Flag atop the world's highest peak, representing national prideand youth power.

The expedition was flagged-off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from New Delhi on April 3, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)