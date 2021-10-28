Srinagar, Oct 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday congratulated Bandipora girl Tajamul Islam for winning a gold medal at the World Kickboxing Championship in Egypt.

"Many congratulations to Tajamul Islam of Bandipora for scripting history in Cairo Egypt by winning the gold medal at the World Kickboxing Championship, 2021," Sinha tweeted.

He said, "Our young kickboxing champion has done exceptionally well over the years."

Sinha said Tajamul's grit and passion will inspire many youngsters in the country.

"Her athletic journey of remarkable passion & unparalleled grit will inspire many youngsters of the country to achieve new milestones," he added.

