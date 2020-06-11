India News | Lucknow Civic Body Sterilises, Tags Stray Dogs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Lucknow Municipal Corporation, along with the Humane Society International (HSI) India, has sterilised and tagged stray dogs in the city.

The Corporation has made a shelter where HSI brings stray dogs, sterilises, and tags them and leaves them in their respective areas after three days.

The Humane Society International, an American organisation, was selected as they were charging less in comparison to other institutions.

"The Uttar Pradesh government released funds with which we built shelter. We chose HSI India through tender; they catch dogs in a humane manner after feeding them. They are brought here, tagged, and sterilised. We are giving them Rs 999 per dog for sterilisation," said Arvind Kumar Rao, Joint Director Animal Welfare, Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

"Last year in 2019, the Municipal Corporation gave the responsibility of counting and sterilising the HSI which started this project using an app for the first time in the entire state," said Dr. Neeraj Kumar, Dog Management Programme Manager, HSI India.

"So far, HSI has sterilised over 75,000 stray dogs in the capital zone-wise. The stray dogs are counted by geo-tagging, and all the details are recorded and monitored via apps," he added. (ANI)

