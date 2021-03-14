Lucknow, Mar 14 (PTI) Members of the Muslim community protested here against former UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi, who has moved the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran claiming that these promoted terrorism.

Rizvi had filed a PIL in this regard in the apex court on Thursday, drawing criticism.

Shia cleric and senior member of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Kalbe Jawwad and a large number of people took part in the protest against Rizvi at Lucknow's Bara Imambara on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Syed Salman Hasni Nadvi laid stress on Muslim unity and described Rizvi as a “kaafir” (non-believer) and “mujrim” (criminal).

“We are believers of the Quran and Allah first, Sunni and Shia later. Hence, there are no differences among us as far as the Quran is concerned," Nadvi said.

Maulana Jawwad told reporters that Wasim Rizvi is a part of the “jamaat” (group) that goes to the extent of even falsifying their own existence and betray their own religion.

"He has been indulging in anti-religious activities but this time, he has broken all barriers by raising a finger on the Quran," Jawwad said, urging the government to immediately arrest Rizvi and impose heavy fine on him.

In Bareilly, Mufti Ahsan Raja Qadri of the Dargah-e-Aala Hazrat, a prominent centre of Barelvi Muslims, condemned Rizvi's move and said not even an iota of change in the holy book is possible.

In a statement, he said, "Wasim Rizvi is an enemy of the Quran and Islam. He is doing this to gather cheap popularity and to save himself from the Waqf scam."

