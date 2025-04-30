Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Lucknow University will provide free education to the dependents of those killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Vice Chancellor Alok Rai announced that the university will offer free education, accommodation, and books to dependents of those killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, welcoming them to study at the institution.

Also Read | MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE To Announce Madhya Pradesh Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results Soon at mpbse.nic.in, Know Steps To Check.

"We will welcome the dependents (of those who were killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack) to study in Lucknow University. The cost of their education, accommodation, books, etc., will be borne by the University,' he said.

Earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further reiterated the government's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Also Read | Simhachalam Wall Collapse: Techie Couple Employed With HCL and Infosys Dies After Wall Collapses at Visakhapatnam Temple Before Chandanotsavam Festival.

Shubham Dwivedi, the only son of his parents, was among the 26 victims of the terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. The attack, which left several others injured, has shaken the nation, with numerous leaders and organisations condemning the violence.

The grieving wife of Shubham Dwivedi, Eshanaay, shared her heartbreaking account of the incident, recalling that they were having a meal when a man approached them and enquired about their religion before shooting Dwivedi.

Today, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, concluded this afternoon.

Along with the CCS meeting, two additional committee meetings -- the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) -- were convened at the Prime Minister's residence. A cabinet briefing is scheduled for 3:00 PM today.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)