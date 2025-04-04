Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the registration for plots in the Lucknow Development Authority's Anant Nagar (Mohan Road) housing scheme, which is proposed for 785 acres and will cost Rs 6,500 crore.

Speaking at the inauguration, the CM congratulated the residents of Lucknow on the inauguration of the scheme, further stating that the priority of the double-engine government was to enhance the ease of living.

Addressing the media, the CM said, "After 20 years, on the launch of a new scheme equipped with modern facilities and an excellent action plan in Lucknow, I congratulate all residents of Lucknow... This is a commendable effort... The priority of the double-engine government is to enhance the ease of living..."

Taking to social media X, the CM shared a post and wrote that improving the ease of living and providing affordable housing were the top priorities of the double-engine government.

"Better Ease of Living and affordable housing facilities are the top priority of the double-engine government.

In this series, on the auspicious occasion of Vasantic Navratri today, the registration for plots in the Anant Nagar (Mohan Road) residential scheme, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, proposed by the Lucknow Development Authority in 785 acres at a cost of Rs 6,500 crore, was inaugurated in Lucknow.Congratulations to the district residents!" the post read.

Meanwhile, on April 3, the CM held a review meeting with elected representatives and officials in the Circuit seminar hall.

As per an official release, Chief Minister Yogi instructed that all preparations for the proposed visit of the Prime Minister should be completed on time, and preparations for the projects to be inaugurated or laid by the Prime Minister should be thoroughly completed. The Chief Minister took cognizance of the incident of land subsidence at certain places on Namo Ghat and directed a quality check, followed by immediate repairs. He also directed that a solid action plan be developed for the beautification works of the Varuna Riverfront and that the work should proceed without delay.

According to the release, CM Yogi Adityanath first visited the proposed venue for the Prime Minister's event at Raja Talab in Mehndiganj. He instructed the authorities to ensure tight security arrangements at the venue and complete all other preparations well before the event.

He emphasized that the attendees should not face any inconvenience and proper arrangements for drinking water, shade, mobile toilets, ORS packets, etc., should be ensured. During the meeting, Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma presented the preparations for the Prime Minister's arrival.

He also provided information on the development projects to be inaugurated or laid by the Prime Minister. (ANI)

