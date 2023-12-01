Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 1 (ANI): A court in Ludhiana sentenced 15 accused to life imprisonment in a murder case that is nearly 6 years old. Five of the accused were already in jail, while the remaining 10 were brought to the local civil hospital late at night on Thursday for a medical examination after the sentence was announced.

Inspector Kulbir Singh, who was present for security, said that these people have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the court and they have been medically examined before being taken to jail.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Harbans Singh Lekhi sentenced 15 people under sections 302, 307, 452, 506, 324, and 323 of the IPC to life imprisonment, including a fine of Rs 20,000, in a case from October 2017.

This case pertains to an incident that happened on October 3, 2017, in Ludhiana's Gurpal Nagar. Parminder Singh, a local factory owner, reported that a group of people forcefully trespassed into his factory around 10 pm, armed with sharp weapons and launched an attack on Parminder's elder brother, Gurcharan Singh, also known as Charna, his younger brother, Gurpal Singh alias Jeeti, and several others who were present in the factory. During the assault, Gurpal Singh was struck on the head and neck with a hammer, causing him to lose consciousness. Gurpal Singh later succumbed to his injuries.

A case was registered against the accused the next day, on October 4, 2017, at the Daba police station, based on the complaint lodged by Parminder Singh.

The court sentenced all the accused to life imprisonment on Thursday. (ANI)

