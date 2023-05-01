New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured from the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF) in the Ludhiana gas leak accident.

In a tweet posted on the official page of the PMO, the Prime Minister Modi expressed grief over the incident.

Also Read | Tribal Leader Nand Kumar Sai Joins Congress in Chhattisgarh Day After Parting Ways with BJP.

"Expressing grief over the tragic incident due to gas leakage in Ludhiana, the Prime Minister @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakh through PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased. 50,000 will be given to each injured person," tweeted the PMO.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) investigating the Ludhiana gas leak case on Monday said the release of the hydrogen sulphide gas was the "possible reason" for the deaths.

Also Read | Gas Price Revision: Domestic Natural Gas Price Under New Formula Revised for May; Check New Rates Here.

"This accident happened due to the leak of hydrogen sulphide gas. However, as how the gas was formed remains a subject of investigation. The level of gas in the air is being continuously checked since last night. The level has declined," NDRF's Assistant Commandant DL Jakhar said.

The level of gas in the air is being continuously checked by the local administration, the NDRF and the municipal corporation, they said.

Swati Tiwana, SDM, Ludhiana who was present on the spot, too, said the level of gas in the air was being monitored continuously.

"Apart from this, factories are also being inspected by the Punjab Pollution Control Board. We are also examining the CCTV footage for leads on the leak," Tiwana said.

Of the 11 people who perished in the gas leak, five were from a family, she informed.

The toll from the gas leakage incident that occured in Giaspura in Ludhiana district on Sunday has risen to 11.

'A total of 11 persons are dead. Among the deceased are 5 women and 6 men, 2 children aged 10 and 13 years," the official said on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his deep sorrow over at the gas leak incident and assured all possible help to those affected.

"The incident of a gas leak in the factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad. Police, government and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected. Rest details soon," Punjab CM Mann tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)