Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Ludhiana Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Harsimranjit Singh, on Wednesday ordered the registration of an FIR against Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains in an alleged rape case.

"In view of serious allegations leveled in the complaint, it becomes sine qua non that proper and thorough investigation regarding commission of forcible rape, sexual harassment, destruction of evidence and criminal intimidation should be carried out by the local police," reads the court order.

"In view of the above, SHO, PS division number 6 is directed to register a criminal case without any further delay treating the complaint/application of complainant as First Information Report and investigate into the sam," it added.

According to the order issued by the court, a woman has filed a complaint against MLA which claims her alleged rape by Bains

She also alleged that she has been receiving threats from MLA, adding that she had even submitted a complaint to the Ludhiana police commissioner in November last year, but no FIR had been registered. (ANI)

