Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the Indian Army continues to receive the special blessings of Maa Kali, as he stated that Indian forces successfully destroyed nine terror camps located in Pakistan during a recent operation named Operation Sindoor.

He added that the operation saw active participation from both male and female personnel, including women soldiers and pilots.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration ceremony of a new block at the Badi Kaliji Temple complex in Lucknow, Minister Singh said, "Maa Kali has always had special blessings over the Indian Army. Recently, during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces were able to destroy nine terror camps in Pakistan. Women soldiers and pilots also participated in this operation, not just male soldiers. That one form of Mahakali defeated the enemies."

Referring to the month of July, Singh underscored its historical significance for the Indian Armed Forces. "Twenty-six years ago, in 1999, a military conflict took place between India and Pakistan in the Kargil hills. Pakistan had made a desperate attempt to capture Indian territory. At that time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Member of Parliament from Lucknow and the Prime Minister of the country, led the nation with a firm resolve that not even an inch of India's land would be surrendered, and he succeeded. Such was our revered leader, Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he said.

Defence Minister also recalled the bravery of Captain Manoj Pandey, who was part of the Gorkha Rifles regiment. "The battle cry of the Gorkha Rifles is 'Jai Mahakali, Aayo Gurkhali'. Mahakali is considered the force behind bravery in this country. This year marks the 26th anniversary of the Kargil War, and on this occasion, we must remember all brave soldiers, including Captain Manoj Pandey, who laid down their lives for Mother India," he added.

Singh also reflected on India's historical legacy, saying, "India has been an example of economic prosperity and material development for centuries. We have set models of progress and wealth, yet have never used it to fuel geographical expansion or exploitation. This is one of India's greatest strengths."

"Today, however, India has changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Alongside development, our country is preserving its heritage. The reconstruction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Corridor, the Somnath Temple, and the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya are clear examples," Singh asserted.

Speaking about the Badi Kali temple, he urged collective efforts to enhance the grandeur and divinity of the site. "I assure you of all possible support as your public representative," he said.

The Defence Minister also acknowledged the efforts made for the reconstruction of the temple and noted that a decision has been taken to build a Satsang Bhawan at the site. "Our Tourism Minister, Jaiveer Singh, has announced the construction of a grand Satsang building here. It will allow the people of Lucknow to participate in spiritual gatherings and rituals. Additionally, a yoga centre will also be built here," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)