Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda visited Gwalior on Friday ahead of the counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Nadda was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and others at Gwalior airport on the occasion.

According to the information, the BJP President has arrived here on a two-day visit. He will also offer prayers at Pitambara Peeth temple in Datia in the evening and after that he will stay during the night hours in Gwalior.

Meanwhile, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with the media persons over the exit polls result released on Thursday evening and said the BJP would come back again with a huge majority in the state.

"Because of the hard work of our workers and people's love and blessings, also because of schemes of Central government, like Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Awaz Yojana and Madhya Pradesh government's schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, BJP has made a special place in the hearts of women. It is the result of the implementation of various welfare schemes of the BJP government, that the BJP is going get huge majority again," CM Chouhan said.

Most exit-poll projections on Thursday put BJP in the lead, with the Congress seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the 'anti-incumbency' as they had hoped to. Some exit poll howevr gave an advantage to the Congress.

Reacting to the exit poll results in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister of MP Kamal Nath appealed to the party workers not to get affected by most exit polls predicting a BJP win.

In a post on X, Congress leader Kamal Nath said, "I want to remind all Congress workers of their strength. You people are the power of Congress and it is because of your hard work and dedication that the public has voted overwhelmingly in support of the Congress Party. When the counting of votes begins on December 3, the public will put a stamp on the Congress government."

Stating that a country is run by vision, not by television, Kamal Nath said, "Many exit polls have shown Congress party forming the government while some exit polls are saying otherwise. Don't let all this distract you."

However, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh thanked the women voters of the state, saying "Kaante ki takkar', 'Kaante ki takkar'...'Laadli behna ne saare kaante nikaal diye (What neck-to-neck fight? The daughters and sisters seems to have set us on the road to victory."

Madhya Pradesh went to polls for its 230 assembly seats on November 17 and recorded 77.15 percent voter turnout. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

