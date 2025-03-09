A 21-year-old BSc student, Mayur Prajapat, died by suicide at his college on Saturday afternoon after posting a heartbreaking message on social media. According to Dwarkapuri police, Mayur, a third-year student, had attended a college function before heading towards the rooftop. Moments later, students found him on the ground and alerted the administration. CCTV footage confirmed his fall. Before taking the extreme step, Mayur posted a WhatsApp status, expressing feelings of self-doubt and calling himself “toxic.” He apologised to his loved ones, stating that his absence would bring them peace. His message has since gone viral. Police are investigating the incident, while his family and friends mourn the tragic loss. TCS Employee Dies by Suicide in Agra, Says 'My Wife Was Sleeping With Someone' in Final Video.

Indore Student Suicide

#WATCH | Indore | Anand Yadav, Additional DCP Zone 4, said, "This is an incident of Dwarkapuri police station area where a boy named Mayur Rajput, who was a BSc third-year student jumped from the third floor of the college and committed suicide from there. Right now, we are… pic.twitter.com/uKYek0Hv8F — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

