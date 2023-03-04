Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday made an announcement to make Mauganj tehsil a separate district. Four tehsils which fall in the limits of Rewa district, Mauganj, Hanumana, Naigarhi and Dev Talab will be merged to form the new district Mauganj of the state.

The Chief Minister announced while addressing a public welfare program organised at Mauganj in Rewa district on Saturday. He added that the process of making the district would start from Saturday itself and the National Flag would be hoisted at the district headquarters on August 15.

On the occasion Chouhan transferred an ex-gratia amount of Rs 605 crore to 27,310 labour families of the state with a single click in their accounts under Mukhyamantri Jan-Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana 2.0. Besides, he performed bhoomi-pujan and inaugurated development works worth Rs 738.92 crore.

Addressing the program CM Chouhan said, "Sambal is a scheme for the welfare of the poor. In this, poor families are given various types of help from birth to education etc. Rs 4 lakh is given to the family in case of accidental death, Rs 2 lakh in case of normal death and Rs 1 lakh in case of disability. The previous government had stopped this scheme and struck off the names of a large number of beneficiaries. Our government has started the scheme again and has also done the work of adding names. So far 13 lakh deleted names have been added."

CM Chouhan further said, "I am not a step brother of the sisters of the state but a real brother. I always think of their welfare. One day at 4 o'clock in the morning a resolution came in my mind that I should give a Rakhi gift to my sisters and it should not be given on one day but every month. Ladli Bahna Yojana is the gift to the sisters of the state."

Respect for women is top priority for the state government. Daughters are not a curse but a boon on the land of Madhya Pradesh, he added.

"A large number of employment opportunities are being made available to the youth in the state. About one lakh youth will be given benefits in the next one year under the Seekho aur Kamao scheme. The process of recruitment for 1.24 lakh government posts is going on in the state. Apart from this, one lakh youths are being linked with self-employment. Our government will pay Rs 2500 crore interest amount of the farmers who defaulted in the previous government," Chouhan said.

He also announced construction of town hall in Mauganj, development work in the industrial area, degree college in Hanumana, construction of ghats, road construction and various works in tribal sub-plan.

Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam, who is MLA from Deotalab Assembly constituency in Rewa district, said, "Today is a very proud and historic day for Mauganj. Today, with the efforts of CM Chouhan, the years old demand of making Mauganj a district is being fulfilled. It is a day of happiness, joy and celebration for us." (ANI)

