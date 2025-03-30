Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), March 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at Dutta Akhara Ghat on the occasion of Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2082.

Addressing the media, he emphasized the significance of the Vikram Samvat calendar and the state-wide celebrations marking the occasion.

Yadav said, "Our Vikram Samvat is inspired by Emperor Veer Vikramaditya, and its 2082nd year has begun. Through your medium, I would like to share that across Maa Shipra's banks and the entire state, all our honorable ministers, MPs, MLAs, local leaders, mayors, municipal corporation representatives, district panchayat presidents, and respected members of various councils are coming together to grandly celebrate this New Year festival throughout the state."

He further expressed his admiration for Emperor Vikramaditya's legacy, stating, "May the flag of Emperor Vikramaditya always remain high! Under the leadership of our esteemed Prime Minister, we are all committed to taking India and our state forward. May the Almighty bless us, and undoubtedly, India will achieve great heights. The progress of our nation and state will contribute to the welfare of the entire world."

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri and Hindu New Year - Vikram Samvat 2082 on Sunday.

Sharing a post on X on Hindu New Year, Amit Shah said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on 'Hindu New Year - Vikram Samvat 2082'! This New Year marks a fresh beginning of values, resolutions, and cultural consciousness. May this year, filled with new enthusiasm and opportunities, bring new energy into everyone's lives and usher in success and prosperity. Best wishes!"

He also extended wishes on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri."Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on Chaitra Navratri! I pray to Maa Bhagwati that this sacred festival, symbolizing the worship of divine energy and spiritual strength, brings peace, devotion, and inner growth into your lives," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

