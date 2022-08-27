Mirzapur, Aug 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his family members offered at the temple dedicated to Goddess Vindhyavasini here on Saturday afternoon.

"For the first time, I got a chance to visit the 'darbaar' of Maa Vindhyavasini. Earlier, I had thought of visiting this place but it could not materialise. I prayed to the Goddess so that her benevolence showers upon our country and the state," he told reporters.

District Magistrate Pravin Kumar Lakshkar and Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra presented a photograph of Goddess Vindhyavasini to the Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

