Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the 'Bhagoriya Fest' in Barwani district on Monday, describing it as not merely a festival, but a celebration of joy in harmony with nature.

According to an official release, CM Yadav also announced various agricultural and development initiatives while addressing a gathering on the occasion.

"Bhagoria is not merely a festival, but a celebration of joy in harmony with nature. During the festival, men and women dance together in unison, adorned in traditional attire, showcasing the vibrant beauty of folk culture. The enjoyment of traditional beverages such as Tadi is also part of the celebration. Tribal culture has its own distinct identity and significance. To preserve this rich tradition, the State Government has accorded Bhagoria the status of a State Festival, thereby enhancing its dignity," the CM said.

The Chief Minister's presence infused the entire fairground with excitement, colours, and traditional fervour. The rhythmic beats of the mandal drum, captivating performances by dancers in traditional attire, and the vibrant hues of gulal made the celebration even more enchanting. He joined the tribal artists, stepping to the rhythm of the mandal, expressing his respect for their art and traditions.

The CM further said, "The Nimar region is renowned for its cultural richness, festive spirit and joyful outlook on life. The tradition of celebrating festivals in tune with each season has preserved a sense of collective happiness and unity. Established by ancestors, this joyful tradition remains alive today. For centuries, Bhagoria has symbolised enthusiasm, vitality and the spirit of folk life in the region."

The Chief Minister added that to honour the joy of Bhagoria and the progressive agriculture of Barwani, the first Agriculture Cabinet of Krishak Kalyan Varsh was organised, where development decisions worth Rs 27,500 crore were taken.

According to the release, highlighting agricultural development in Barwani district, CM Yadav said that horticulture crops are cultivated over a significant area in the district. To support this, cold storage facilities, food processing units, and a modern vegetable market will be established. Administrative approval has been granted for the Pansemal and Varla Micro Lift Irrigation Projects in tribal-majority areas, which will provide permanent irrigation to thousands of hectares and directly benefit tribal farmers.

The Khetia Agricultural Produce Market will be developed as a model mandi. To promote natural farming, 25 farmers will be trained in other states and prepared as master trainers. A model seed production centre will be established across 50 acres to boost seed production, the CM said.

Bhagoriya is a week-long festival, observed seven days before Holi across Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khargone, Barwani, and Dhar districts by the Bhil, Bhilala and Barela tribal communities. The festival is known for its vibrant weekly haat markets, traditional music and dance, and the age-old custom of choosing life partners during the fest.

The festival begins seven days before Holi and continues until Holika Dahan. It is organised mainly on weekly market days in villages across Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani and Khargone districts. Bhagoria offers a unique opportunity to closely witness tribal culture, enthusiasm and lifestyle. (ANI)

