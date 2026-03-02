Palghar, March 2: Panic gripped the entire Tarapur MIDC area in Palghar district on Monday after an Oleum gas leak was reported at the Bhageria Chemical Company. The impact of the leak is said to be so severe that residents living within a three to four-kilometre radius are experiencing symptoms such as eye irritation, coughing, and difficulty breathing. The gas leak surfaced following a fire at the company, leading to chaos among workers and local citizens. As a precautionary measure, workers from neighbouring industrial units were evacuated, and the area was cleared. Additionally, the nearby MIDC residential colony has also been evacuated.

Police administration and fire department personnel are currently on-site. Authorities have issued an appeal to the public to exercise caution and remain in safe locations. As of now, there are no reports of any loss of life or significant property damage. The district administration and fire brigade are working to control the leak. A white cloudish smoke has formed over Boisar, and residential and industrial areas in the direction of the wind are being vacated. Bihar Tragedy: 4 Family Members Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas From Toilet Soak Pit in Vaishali's Anwarpur Village.

Palghar SP Yatish Deshmukh said, "In the Bhageria Chemicals Company, located in Boisar, an incident of Oleum gas leakage was reported around 2 pm today. District Administration and Fire Brigade are carrying out the operation to control thisgas leakage. The leakage continues. A white cloudish smoke has formed over Boisar due to an Oleum gas leak. Residential and industrial areas located in the direction of the wind are being vacated. Nakabandi is also being done. Citizens are requested to move in the opposite direction of the wind and smoke, head to a safe location and do not panic..." Madhya Pradesh: Ammonia Gas Leak Reported in Indore; Situation Under Control.

He further stated that Palghar Police, NDRF team, Officialsnofnthe company are still at the leakage site. "Leaking has almost stopped; only a few droplets are coming out now. Sand is being used to contain the already spilt chemical. No one remains to be rescued, and all precautionary measures are being taken." "Three people affected by the leakage needed medical attention. They were admitted to the hospital, and all three are stable now," SP further stated. Citizens are advised to move in the opposite direction of the wind and smoke, cover their nose and mouth with a wet cloth, and avoid touching the leaked chemical. Affected individuals should wash their skin and eyes with clean water for 15-20 minutes and seek medical attention if needed.

