Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemned the negligence of officials in the water contamination crisis in Bhaagirthpura, Indore. He announced strict action against those responsible and named two officials in the case.

In a post on X, the CM clarified his stance on the water contamination crisis, saying, "The state government will not tolerate negligence in the incident that occurred in Bhaagirthpura, Indore, due to contaminated drinking water. Strict decisions are being taken in this regard."

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on January 4, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

He stated that two individuals have been suspended following the incident.

"The corporation's Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia and the in-charge Superintending Engineer of PHE Sanjeev Shrivastava have been suspended. Instructions have also been given to remove Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav," he said.

Also Read | UTS App To Discontinue From March 1; Mumbai Local Train Commuters Can Book Tickets, Season Passes Via RailOne.

According to Indore district Collector Shivam Verma, five deaths have been officially confirmed so far in the water contamination incident, and the total number of hospitalised patients has risen to 210.

He also highlighted that a team of senior doctors was constituted to "analyse death figures" reported from various sources, and that, based on their findings, the official figure would be updated.

"The administration issues the figures on the basis of medical confirmation, and so far, five deaths have occurred in the incident. We have also constituted a team of senior doctors who will analyse death figures, which were received from other sources, such as public representatives or the media, and we will update our official death figure report. Till yesterday, 201 people were admitted, today 9 more people have been admitted, and the number has risen to 210," Verma told ANI.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism. Residents have said they "no longer trust" the municipal corporation.

Speaking to ANI, one resident, Lashkari, said, "We had been complaining about dirty water for many days, but no one was listening. My daughter Kanak Lashkari is 15 years old and is admitted to the hospital. My mother is 93 years old. She fell ill on the 24th. She has been treated and is now fine."

"Now we buy water to drink and for other uses. We take water from the government borewell. Municipal corporation tankers are supplying drinking water, but we are now scared to drink it. We no longer trust it. In the name of development, destruction is being done," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)