Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): In a big blow to the Congress party ahead of Lok Sabha election, Congress leader Syed Jafar, a close aide of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

Jafar took the membership of the saffron party in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP state president VD Sharma and others at the state BJP office in Bhopal. Jafar had been Congress State General Secretary, Congress Media Vice President and state spokesperson of the party.

After joining the party, the Congress leader said that he joined the saffron party to maintain the integrity of the country.

"I thought and brainstormed about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', The agenda that RSS had when it was formed in 1925 and on which BJP worked on being in power and the Congress party is continuously doing confused politics. Seeing all this, I have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party to maintain the integrity of the country and development of the country," Jafar told ANI.

On being asked, he is close to Kamal Nath whether he had discussed with him before which sides or addressed his grievances before him, Jafar added that he had no resentment with Nath.

"I have no resentment towards Kamal Nath. Neither has he (Nath) had done any good thing for me or bad till date. Nath was like a fatherly figure to me, he is and will remain like a fatherly figure to me. Today, there is a target for me to join the family of PM Modi and work to make the BJP candidate from Chhindwara Bunty Sahu victorious in the upcoming LS poll," Jafar further said.

Furthermore, he alleged, "Congress is a confused party, it scares Muslims and confuses the Muslims. Four days ago, I had also asked a question why they (Congress) are intimidating in the name of CAA. The citizenship of any Muslim is not being taken away in CAA, then they are saying that it will happen in NRC. I said that when the NRC is implemented, we will discuss it then."

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency, Vivek Bunty Sahu told ANI, "Everyone is joining BJP as a result of the work that has been done in the last 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi. Whoever we invite people to join the BJP and they accept it."

On being asked Congress alleges that the Congress leaders are being joined in BJP by showing fear of government agencies, the BJP leader said they (Congress) did not have anything to say therefore they were saying so.

BJP state president VD Sharma said, "Syed Jafar joined BJP under the leadership of PM Modi. Two of the three people handling Kamal Nath's media had already joined BJP and now Zafar has also joined the party. Everyone is joining the BJP after being influenced by PM Modi's policies."

On the other hand, CM Mohan Yadav said, "The BJP family is continuously growing. Now people have started joining us from Chhindwara also. Bunty Sahu, now you go ahead, the entire Chhindwara is with you. This is not the end yet, there are still many more people left. This trend (joining BJP) will continue."

Recently, a large number of workers, including a former Congress MLA from Chhindwara had joined the saffron party. (ANI)

