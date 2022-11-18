New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The National Commission for Women has directed the Madhya Pradesh DGP to register an FIR in connection with a video on social media over a Dalit couple in the state being allegedly converted to Christianity in exchange for money by a religious group.

In a letter to the director general of police (DGP), the commission's chairperson Rekha Sharma said the accused -- a religious leader -- and his group be detained, if the allegations are confirmed.

"The NCW (National Commission for Women) has come across a video on Twitter alleging that a Dalit couple in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, was converted to Christianity in exchange for money by a religious leader and his people," the commission said in a statement.

"When the couple stopped attending church, the religious leader and his followers allegedly threatened them and demanded four times as much money as given earlier," it said.

It has also been alleged that the couple complained to the police as well, however, no action was taken in the matter, according to the statement.

"The commission has taken cognisance of the incident. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the director general of police, Madhya Pradesh, that an FIR be filed immediately and that the accused and his gang be detained, if the allegations are confirmed," it said.

In addition, the commission has demanded strict action against the negligent police officers for lack of action in the case, the NCW said.

The commission has also written to the Damoh district collector seeking strict action against the individuals, if the accusations made are proven to be accurate, the statement said.

