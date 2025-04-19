Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla took part in the health department meeting in Gwalior on Saturday. Matters related to the infrastructure facilities of the health department were discussed.

Rajendra Shukla said that the objective of the meeting was to see how more excellence can be achieved in a modern way, what kind of facilities can be enhanced in medical colleges, more medical colleges will be opened soon in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Pune Cab Fare Hike: Ola, Uber and Rapido To Follow Government-Approved Meter Rates in Maharashtra From May 1; Here's Everything You Need To Know.

"The objective of today's meeting was to see how excellence can be achieved in a modern way, what kind of facilities can be increased in medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, more medical colleges will be opened soon. Continuous work is being done to ensure that all such facilities are available in those medical colleges", Rajendra Shukla told reporters.

Earlier this month, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the Maternal and Child Sanjeevan Mission Strategy Document and the ANMOL 2.0 web portal with a single click in Bhopal on Monday and said that efforts are being made to make the state leading in health sector.CM Yadav congratulated the Health Department for organising the program on the occasion of World Health Day.

Also Read | Southern Railway Unveils First AC EMU Service on Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu Corridor.

"Madhya Pradesh will be made a leading state in the field of healthcare. Continuous efforts are being made in this direction. Along with the government, society also needs to be actively involved in the health sector. Numerous projects will be implemented in the state at governmental, non-governmental, and semi-governmental levels to safeguard and improve the health of citizens," the CM said.

CM Yadav also highlighted that the number of medical colleges in the state is consistently increasing, with new colleges being established every year. He added that the state has taken initiatives to improve hospital management through the adoption of the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model, and a conducive environment has also been developed in this direction. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)