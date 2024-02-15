Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh filed their nomination papers in the state assembly on Thursday.

All four candidates of BJP which include Union Minister L Murugan, Maya Naroliya, Bansilal Gurjar and Umesh Nath Maharaj from the state filed their nomination in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP chief VD Sharma and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Apart from this, various state government ministers and party officials were present on the occasion.

Ahead of the nomination, former CM Chouhan told reporters, "BJP gives a chance to every section & dedicated party workers. Sometimes BJP does what is not expected. The eligible candidates have been selected. The party workers are happy... I extend my gratitude to the party's central leadership and also greetings to the party's state leadership."

Earlier, CM Mohan Yadav also extended congratulations to the Rajya Sabha candidates announced from the state.

"I congratulate Umesh Nath ji Maharaj, Maya Maroliya ji and Bansilal Gurjar ji and L Murugan ji, who will file their nominations on Thursday," Yadav said.

Today is the last day for filing nomination papers for the RS polls. The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Madhya Pradesh, on February 27. Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on this date. The results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27.

The Election Commission announced the biennial Rajya Sabha polls for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents ends in April. (ANI)

