Bhopal, Sep 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 36 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 10,53,552, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | NTPC Registers 62% Growth in Coal Production From Its Captive Mines.

The death remained unchanged at 10,770, while the count of recoveries reached 10,42,420 after 52 people recovered from the infection, the official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: No Homework for Students Till Class 2, Weight of School Bags To Be Reduced.

With a positivity rate of 0.7 per cent, the state currently has 362 active cases, he said.

As many as 4,640 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,99,12,004 the official added.

As per a government release, 12,87,69,121 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 30,061 jabs were given on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,552, new cases 36, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,420, active cases 362 number of tests so far 2,99,12,004.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)