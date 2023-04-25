Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Praduman Singh Tomar on Monday expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for the makeover of Gwalior railway station.

"It's Gwalior's great fortune. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revamping Gwalior railway station at a cost of Rs 534 crores," Tomar said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various railway projects worth around Rs 2,300 crores.

The projects include 100 per cent rail electrification in Madhya Pradesh, along with various doubling, gauge conversion and electrification projects. He also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gwalior station.

Apart from this, Gwalior MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar also thanked PM Modi for the project, saying that development projects should be segregated from politics.

Pointing to the redevelopment project of Gwalior railway station, the MP said, "This is a continuous process of development, which was planned three to four years ago when I had just been elected an MP."

"It is a matter of happiness that this work is starting today. This project will be completed by December 24, which will be a great achievement," Shejwalkar added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also addressed the National Panchayati Raj Day in Rewa.

He also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation projects worth around Rs. 17,000 crores.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi started his address by bowing to Maa Vidhyawasini and to the land of bravery. He recalled his visits earlier and the affection of the people here.

Prime Minister Modi also acknowledged the virtual presence of more than 30 lakh panchayat representatives from all over the country, saying that it presents a rosy picture for Indian democracy.

He pointed out that while the scope of work for each one present here might differ, everyone was working for the common goal of serving the citizens by serving the country. He expressed happiness that the panchayats were implementing the Centre's schemes for villages and the poor.

Referring to eGramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at the panchayat level, PM Modi said it will ease the burden on the panchayats.

He also mentioned the distribution of 35 lakh SVAMITVA property cards and projects worth Rs 17000 crores pertaining to railways, housing, water and employment for the development of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

