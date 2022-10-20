Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal reported an increase in the number of dengue patients in the last three days. As many as 48 new cases have been reported in the previous three days, taking the total tally to 85 patients in the state this month, as stated by the reports of the District Hospital.

"There has been a rise in dengue patients in contrast to the past days," said Bhopal district hospital superintendent Rakesh Srivastava. "So far 85 patients have come in October, and 15 to 17 patients are coming every day. It is good that the treated patients are returning home and no one is dying. The health department is entirely focused on providing better treatment to dengue patients. We are working with municipal corporation. Additionally, people are being made aware so that dengue patients do not grow, he said.

In view of its seriousness, the Health Department organized a doctors' workshop at a city hotel for dengue control on October 19. Doctors from the city's public and private hospitals attended, including IAS Avinash Lavania, Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, the chief medical and health officer, and Akhilesh Dubey, the district malaria officer.

According to IAS Avinash Lavania, "routine activities should be intensified even more. Increasing numbers of field-level operations went forward without any problems. Regular larval examinations and larval eradication procedures were carried out."

A valid ELISA test for dengue detection will be disseminated in accordance with the information supplied by the Government of India's guidelines on prevention and treatment under dengue control. This is because the rapid card test raises the possibility of an increase in dengue-positive patients. In this regard, relevant banner posters will be placed in all private hospitals for public awareness.

Dengue is a disease spread by mosquito bites. This fever is caused by the dengue virus. This disease occurs during the rainy season. Platelets are reduced in dengue fever. In this disease headache, pain in muscles, bones and joints, nausea, vomiting, pain behind the eyes, swollen glands and skin rash happen. (ANI)

