Bhopal, Feb 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh recorded 530 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 10,37,696, while the toll reached 10,726 after two patients died of the infection in the last 24 hours, an official from the state health department said on Friday.

The positivity rate in the state has dipped to 0.7 per cent from 0.9 per cent recorded on Thursday, he said.

At least 889 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,22,161, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 4,809 active cases.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 104 and 36 cases, respectively, in the last 24 hours, he said.

With 67,367 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,77,01,693, the official said.

As per a government release, 11,35,82,144 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 63,273 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,37,696, new cases 530, death toll 10,726, recoveries 10,22,161, active cases 4,809, number of tests so far 2,77,01,693.

