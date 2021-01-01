New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually laid the foundation stone for lighthouse projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India at six locations in six different states, including one in Madhya Pradesh's Indore worth Rs 128 crore.

Prime Minister Modi announced the winners under the Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators-India (ASHA-India) and presented annual awards for implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) mission, according to an official release.

It is to mention that Madhya Pradesh got second place for their work in PMAY-U, for which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan received the award virtually.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Madhya Pradesh on receiving the said award. "This use of new technologies has been started in building houses for projects across the country. This will create quality housing at less cost and less time. Various innovations are being made to use new technologies," the Prime Minister said.

He said that 54 innovative housing construction technology has been identified for innovative construction, adding that lighthouse projects (LHP) will be used on such a large scale, for the first time in the country.

"It performs best in alternative global technology, materials and processes. These are being constructed under GHTC-India which envisages creating a holistic environment for the adoption of innovative technologies in the field of housing construction. These projects will be completed faster than traditional brick and concrete construction," he said.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that effective implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is being done in Madhya Pradesh. The pledge to provide pucca houses to all taken by Prime Minister Modi will be fulfilled in the state by 2022.

Chouhan said that all the basic facilities are being provided in the houses constructed under this scheme, adding that so far more than 7 lakh houses have been sanctioned in 378 bodies in the state. The houses built under the scheme will be built in an environmentally friendly manner and will be ready in a short time, he said. (ANI)

