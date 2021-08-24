Bhopal, Aug 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,109 on Tuesday with the addition of five cases, a health department official said.

Also Read | New 2021 Global Management Schools Ranking - 3 European Schools Are Among the Best in the World.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, he said.

The overall number of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 7,81,509, leaving the state with 84 active cases.

Also Read | BTSC GMO Result 2021 Declared At pariksha.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

With 54,080 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in MP for coronavirus went up to 1,61,09,127, the official added.

An official release said 4,02,04,272 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh so far, including 8,122 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,109, new cases 5, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,509, active cases 84, number of tests so far 1,61,09,127.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)