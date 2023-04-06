Thane, Apr 6 (PTI) A 100-year-old woman was rescued after the slab of a ground-plus-one residential structure in Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district collapsed on Thursday afternoon, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 1:10pm in Rana Nivas in Padlekar Wadi, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

"There are four rooms each on the ground floor and first floor. Laxmi Machekar, who is 100 years old, stayed in a room on the first floor and was trapped after the slab collapsed. Her cries alerted people who called the fire brigade and RDMC," he said.

"She was rescued and those living in the other seven rooms of the 25-year-old structure were brought out safely. The building is in a dangerous condition and has been cordoned off. The civic engineering team will take a call on what to do with it," Sawant said.

