Nagpur, Aug 2 (PTI) Safari guides at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra will be assigned grades soon as per their knowledge, experience and communication skills, a senior official said on Monday.

Deputy Director, Pench Tiger Reserve (Maharashtra), Prabhunath Shukla told PTI that the Pench forest department has decided to 'grade' safari guides of the reserve based on their knowledge, experience, communication skills, etiquette and other factors.

A meeting of 113 safari guides from Sillari, Khursapur, Chorbahuli, Khubala, Kolitmara and Surveni tourist gates was held at Sillari here wherein the views and suggestions were taken. All the guides have welcomed the move.

Shukla also said that the guides will undergo training from August 16 for 15 days, followed by interviews and other formalities, before assigning them grades.

Known for its bio-diversity, the Pench Tiger Reserve or Pench National Park is one of the premier tiger reserves of India and the first one to straddle across parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

