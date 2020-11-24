Aurangabad, Nov 24 (PTI) Aurangabad has reported 141 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the Maharashtra district to 42,500, an official said on Tuesday.

The district also recorded two deaths due to the viral infection on Monday, taking the toll to 1,136, he said.

Out of the 141 new cases, 125 were found in Aurangabad city while 16 were reported from rural areas of the district.

As of now, there are 767 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 40,597 patients have recovered, the official said.

