Thane, Sep 24 (PTI) A teen boy was held for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Thane district, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday and a case was registered after the girl confided in her parents, an official said.

The 19-year-old accused, a plumber, was charged under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he informed.

