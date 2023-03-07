Pune, March 7: A 21-year-old engineering student drowned in a river on Tuesday after he and his friends entered the water body following Holi celebrations in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said. Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Five MBBS Students Drown in Ganga River While Bathing.

Jalgaon resident Jaideep Patil, a third-year student at D Y Patil Engineering College at Varale in Talegaon Dabhade, and 10 other friends went to the nearby Indrayani river to wash off colours after celebrating the festival, the official said. Tamil Nadu: Four Girl Students Drown in Kaveri River in Karur During Excursion Trip.

“While his friends remained near the river bank, Patil ventured deep into the water and lost his balance. His friends raised an alarm following which a rescue operation was launched. His body was fished out around 2.30 pm,” said an official from Talegaon MIDC police station. In another drowning incident, a 30-year-old man lost his life in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai's Juhu beach.

