Pune, June 1 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of alleged abduction and rape of a minor girl, who had gone missing four years ago in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut News Update: BMC Likely To Reduce Supply As Water Levels in Lakes Drops to 12%.

According to the police, the girl had gone missing from Manchar town in the district in March 2019 following which they had registered a case of kidnapping then.

Also Read | Gurugram: 10 Sharpshooters of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldie Brar Gang Arrested From Devilal Stadium and Bhondsi.

Last month, the accused and the girl returned to Manchar. Relatives rescued the girl from a room where she was staying with the accused, the official said.

“On May 16, the relatives of the girl produced her at the police station. The next day, (accused) Javed Shaikh was arrested. He is currently in judicial custody,” police said in a release.

Police have registered a case against Shaikh under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 344 (wrongful confinement) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Member of Legislative Council Gopichand Padalkar claimed in a press conference that the girl was tortured. He said the girl was singed with cigarettes, forced to do some immoral work, made to eat beef, and compelled to wear a burka.

He urged the police to “go to the root” of the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)