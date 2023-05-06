Palghar, May 6 (PTI) A 23-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district has been arrested on the charge of killing his mother's live-in partner, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Delhi: Narrow Escape for Driver As Truck Catches Fire in Wazirpur.

The murder took place at Virendra Nagar locality in Palghar on Thursday night, the official said.

Also Read | Manipur Unrest: CM Nitish Kumar Seeks Security for Bihar People Living in Violence-Hit State.

According to Sachin Navadkar, the public relations officer of the Palghar district rural police, the woman, who sells vegetables, had been living with a man for the past four years.

On many occasions, the woman was thrashed by her live-in partner over petty fights which upset her son, said the official.

During one such fight on Thursday night, the son reached the spot and smashed a stone on the head of his mother's live-in partner, killing him, he said.

On a complaint by the woman, the son was arrested for murder under Indian Penal Code section 302, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)