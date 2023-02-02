Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): A 54-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries, over two weeks after being attacked with acid by her live-in partner in Mumbai's Girgaon, police said on Thursday.

As per police, the woman had 50 per cent burn injuries at the time when she was rushed to the hospital.

Over a fortnight ago, in January, Mahesh Pujari (62) allegedly attacked his 54-year-old live-in partner with acid over a dispute between the duo.

"Both were in a live-in relationship for the last 25 years, but in recent times, there were frequent disputes between the two. Even the woman was pressurizing Mahesh to leave her house, which forced him to reside outside their accommodation," Mumbai Police said adding that owing to this Mahesh attacked the deceased with acid.

"Mahesh was arrested last month by the LT Marg Police Station but today murder charges, section 302, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been added in the case," police said on Thursday.

