Thane, Jul 24: With the addition of 280 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 5,42,240, an official said on Saturday. These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

The virus claimed the lives of 11 persons, which pushed the death toll in the district to 10,955. Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 193.1 Million, Deaths Surge to More Than 4.14 Million: Johns Hopkins University.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.02 per cent at present, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection tally has risen to 1,29,069, while the death toll is 3,095, another official said.

