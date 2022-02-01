Thane, Feb 1 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Tuesday allegedly with 1,000 gelatin sticks and an equal number of detonators in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said.

Acting on a tip off, a car was stopped at Nadi Naka at 3pm and the seizure was made from Alpesh @ Balya Hiraji Patil (34), Pankaj Acchelal Chouhan (23) and Sameer @ Samya Ramchandra Vedga (27), all residents of Vikramgad in neighbouring Palghar district, an official said.

A preliminary probe has found they had stolen the explosives and were planning to sell it, he added.

The Nizampura police have registered a case under IPC and Explosives Act provisions, the official said.

