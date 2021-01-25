Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra government said 35,816 health staffers, or 74 per cent of the targeted workers for the day, were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses across 477 centres in the state on Monday.

According to an official statement, Dhule district in North Maharashtra reported 144 per cent vaccination.

Other districts like Wardha, Bhandara, Osmanabad and Satara reported more than 100 per cent turnout for receiving jabs against COVID-19, the statement said.

Public Health Department Principal Secretary Pradeep Vyas said that 1,35,701 persons have been administered vaccine doses in the state till now.

The statement said 265 individuals were administered the indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine on Monday.

Covaxin, manufactured by Hyderabad-based company Bharat Biotech, is being administered at six places in the state: Amravati, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolhapur and Aurangabad, it added.

Covishield, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, is the other vaccine which is being administered during the nationwide drive.

The government said inoculation sessions will not be held in the state on January 30 as polio vaccination drive is scheduled on January 31.

District-wise numbers of staffers vaccinated till now: Akola (1,433), Amravati (3,243), Buldhana (2,921), Washim (1,573), Yavatmal (2,143), Aurangabad (3,959), Hingoli (1,573), Jalna (2,445), Parbhani (1,597), Kolhapur (4,601), Ratnagiri (1,942), Sangli (4,065), Sindhudurg (1,264), Beed (3,008), Latur (3,081), Nanded (2,062), Osmanabad (1,620), Mumbai (6,624), Mumbai suburbs (10,540), Bhandara (1,803), Chandrapur (2,569), Gadchiroli (2,215), Gondia (1,797), Nagpur (6,111), Wardha (3,960), (Ahmednagar 5,240), Dhule (2,755), Jalgaon (3,437), Nandurbar (1,822), Nashik (5,991), Pune (11,188), Satara (4,891), Solapur (5,570), Palghar (2,606), Thane (13,109) and Raigad (1,303).

The vaccination drive began in the state on January 16 as part of the nationwide programme.

