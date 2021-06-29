Thane, Jun 29 (PTI) With the addition of 375 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 5,31,575, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, the virus also claimed the lives of 16 more people, pushing the death till in the district to 10,661, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is two per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,16,393, while the death toll has reached 2,553, another official said.

