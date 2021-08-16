Palghar, Aug 16 (PTI) Nine cases of chain snatching have been solved in Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police limits with the arrest of four people, an official said on Monday.

He said stolen jewellery worth Rs 5.52 lakh and three motorcycles costing Rs 2.40 lakh cumulatively were also seized from the arrested accused.

"Chain snatching cases filed in Virar, Tulinj, Manickpur, Samata Nagar and Dahisar police stations have been solved with these arrests. The four have been identified as Riaz Ramzan Shaikh, Sameer Mohammad Wasim Qureshi, Mohammad Jamir Bashir Shaikh and Rakesh Prembahadur Singh. Virar police is probing the matter further," he informed.

