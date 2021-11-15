Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) A 5-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a 20-year-old powerloom worker in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Odisha: 63-Year-Old Woman Donates Properties Worth Rs 1 Crore to Rickshaw Puller in Cuttack.

The girl was playing near her home in Ramnagar on Sunday when the accused lured her to his house and raped her, a Shanti Nagar police station official said.

Also Read | Krafton Removes 25 Lakh Accounts To Eliminate Cheating in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

"A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC sections has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)