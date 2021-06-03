Nashik, Jun 3 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,87,481 with addition of 523 patients on Thursday, health officials said.

The virus also claimed 41 lives which took the death toll in the district to 4,830.

Fourteen COVID-19 patients died in Nashik city during the day.

So far, 317 COVID-19 patients have died in Malegaon, 2,050 in Nashik city and 2,364 in other parts of the district, since the outbreak. As many as 99 patients from outside the district also died here during treatment.

The caseload of the Nashik city alone is 2,23,942.

So far, 3,75,060 patients have been discharged in the district following recovery, including 972 on Thursday.

As many as 16,79,839 swabs have been tested for coronavirus to date, including 11,519 on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)