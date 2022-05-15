Thane, May 15 (PTI) Seven buffaloes were killed and 15 others were injured after some unidentified person/s slit their throats and cut their leg veins in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said.

The incident took place in a 'tabela' in Bunder Mohalla in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the Nixampura police station official said.

"The motive may be professional rivalry. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprit/s," he said.

