Thane, January 31: An 84-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in Thane district in Maharashtra for allegedly stabbing to death his 80-year-old wife, police said.

The incident took place in Golavali village in the district's Dombivali area and the accused has been identified as Baliram Pandurang Patil, Kalyan Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare told PTI. Mumbai Shocker: 51-Year-Old Man Kills Wife After She Allegedly Refuses to Handover Her Mobile Phone to Him.

"The members of the Patil household found smoke emanating from one of the rooms in the morning. When they entered it, they found the accused's wife Parvati's corpse half burnt with stab wounds. As per the family, the elderly couple used to quarrel frequently," he said.

Patil has been arrested for murder and further probe into the case is being carried out by Manpada police, the DCP informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)