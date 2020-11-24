Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the setting up of a 100 student capacity state-run medical college in Sindhudurg and attaching it to the district general hospital there by upgrading the latter to a 500-bed facility.

As per an official statement, a sum of Rs 966.08 crore has been set aside for the college and hospital project at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The statement said a proposal will be sent to the Centre before November 30 so that the medical college can start in 2021-22.

"Considering medical facilities available in the state, it was required to make available a very special treatment medical facility in Sindhudurg too. Hence, setting up of the new medical college was under consideration of the government," it said.

