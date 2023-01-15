Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday suspended Sudhir Tambe who didn't file nomination for the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls despite the party mandate and instead got his son Satyajit to enter the fray as an independent in the Nashik Division Graduates constituency.

The twist in the upcoming MLC polls in Nashik has left the Congress red-faced.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Nana Patole said the party will officially declare its support to one of the contesting Independents (not Satyajit Tambe) on Monday, the last day for the withdrawal of nominations for the January 30 elections.

Tariq Anwar, member-secretary of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the All India Congress Committee, issued a release stating Sudhir Tambe has been placed under suspension pending an inquiry against him with the approval of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Sudhir Tambe said, "I have no comments on this development. I have decided not to speak over the issue for some time."

"The stand taken by Congress regarding me is not just. The truth will come out after inquiry. I believe in justice," he tweeted.

In an embarrassment for the Congress, Sudhir Tambe withdrew from the contest on Thursday and said his son will be in the fray from the constituency represented by him for the last three terms.

In a further setback, Satyajit Tambe filed his nomination as an Independent, while asserting he was with Congress, and at the same time seeking support from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On his part, Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis claimed he had no role in the Tambe episode.

Fadnavis also said a decision on whether to support Satyajit Tambe would be taken by Maharashtra unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule at an appropriate time.

Bawankule had said the party would consider if Satyajit Tambe approached it for support.

The last date of withdrawal is January 16. Voting will take place on January 30 and counting on February 2.

It is a preferential voting process where the voters have to give their preference of votes to the candidates. No election symbol is used in these elections.

Meanwhile, incumbent Revenue Minister in the state government and BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Sunday told reporters if the party asks, efforts will be made to back the Tambe junior.

Vikhe Patil, a former Congress leader, is the arch-rival of state Congress legislature leader Balasaheb Thorat, who is related to Sudhir Tambe.

"If the party (BJP) asks us to work in favour of Satyajit Tambe, we will take efforts to ensure his victory in the MLC elections. As a party worker, we will work to make him victorious," Vikhe Patil said.

Patole said the Congress will officially declare its support to one of the contesting Independents on Monday.

"We have made our decision regarding Tambe already clear. The MVA-backed candidate will win this election for sure," he said.

The MVA comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Notably, Shubhangi Patil, who joined the BJP a year ago, has filed her nomination from the Nashik division graduates' constituency as an Independent candidate.

She met Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday and sought his support for the election.

